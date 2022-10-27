Wall Street Pummels AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) After Recent Earnings Report

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) went up by 0.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.93. The company’s stock price has collected 6.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ :ABCL) Right Now?

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.96 x from its present earnings ratio.

ABCL currently public float of 202.87M and currently shorts hold a 9.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ABCL was 1.76M shares.

ABCL’s Market Performance

ABCL stocks went up by 6.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.74% and a quarterly performance of 3.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.60% for AbCellera Biologics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.55% for ABCL stocks with a simple moving average of 12.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABCL stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for ABCL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ABCL in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $27 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABCL reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for ABCL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 19th, 2021.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to ABCL, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on January 05th of the previous year.

ABCL Trading at 0.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.01%, as shares surge +8.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABCL rose by +6.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.59. In addition, AbCellera Biologics Inc. saw -24.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABCL starting from Thermopylae Holdings Ltd., who purchase 200,000 shares at the price of $11.46 back on Aug 19. After this action, Thermopylae Holdings Ltd. now owns 55,844,391 shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc., valued at $2,292,460 using the latest closing price.

Thermopylae Holdings Ltd., the 10% Owner of AbCellera Biologics Inc., purchase 9,173 shares at $8.05 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Thermopylae Holdings Ltd. is holding 55,644,391 shares at $73,842 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.61 for the present operating margin

The net margin for AbCellera Biologics Inc. stands at +40.90. Equity return is now at value 18.20, with 14.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.70.