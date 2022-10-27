The Chart for Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) went down by -3.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $84.01. The company’s stock price has collected 5.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/17/22 that These Mining Stocks Have Taken a Beating. But Their Long-Term Outlook Shines.

Is It Worth Investing in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE :RIO) Right Now?

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.24 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RIO is at 0.67.

RIO currently public float of 1.06B and currently shorts hold a 1.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RIO was 3.97M shares.

RIO’s Market Performance

RIO stocks went up by 5.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.65% and a quarterly performance of -4.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.87% for Rio Tinto Group. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.85% for RIO stocks with a simple moving average of -18.16% for the last 200 days.

RIO Trading at -2.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares surge +0.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIO rose by +3.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.88. In addition, Rio Tinto Group saw -14.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RIO

Equity return is now at value 35.00, with 17.40 for asset returns.