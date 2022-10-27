The Chart for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) went up by 0.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.62. The company’s stock price has collected 4.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE :PK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PK is at 1.97.

PK currently public float of 222.19M and currently shorts hold a 7.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PK was 3.27M shares.

PK’s Market Performance

PK stocks went up by 4.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.11% and a quarterly performance of -16.18%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.38% for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.09% for PK stocks with a simple moving average of -21.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PK stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for PK by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PK in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $17 based on the research report published on August 29th of the current year 2022.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PK reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for PK stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on August 16th, 2022.

SMBC Nikko gave a rating of “Neutral” to PK, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on August 08th of the current year.

PK Trading at -1.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares surge +9.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PK rose by +4.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.04. In addition, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. saw -31.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PK starting from ECKERT THOMAS D, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $15.12 back on Jun 14. After this action, ECKERT THOMAS D now owns 96,637 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc., valued at $151,250 using the latest closing price.

Garrett Geoffrey, the Director of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $15.34 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Garrett Geoffrey is holding 36,604 shares at $76,702 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PK

Equity return is now at value -1.40, with -0.60 for asset returns.