The Chart for Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) went down by -0.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $88.22. The company's stock price has collected 3.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE :OTIS) Right Now?

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.51 x from its present earnings ratio.

OTIS currently public float of 420.00M and currently shorts hold a 1.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OTIS was 1.95M shares.

OTIS’s Market Performance

OTIS stocks went up by 3.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.93% and a quarterly performance of -11.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.44% for Otis Worldwide Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.91% for OTIS stocks with a simple moving average of -8.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OTIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OTIS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for OTIS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OTIS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $62 based on the research report published on July 07th of the current year 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to OTIS, setting the target price at $82 in the report published on May 24th of the current year.

OTIS Trading at -2.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares surge +3.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTIS rose by +3.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.90. In addition, Otis Worldwide Corporation saw -21.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OTIS starting from GHAI RAHUL, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $77.87 back on Aug 02. After this action, GHAI RAHUL now owns 2,063 shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation, valued at $389,354 using the latest closing price.

GHAI RAHUL, the EVP, CFO of Otis Worldwide Corporation, sale 2,618 shares at $78.55 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that GHAI RAHUL is holding 7,063 shares at $205,631 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OTIS

Equity return is now at value -28.40, with 11.20 for asset returns.