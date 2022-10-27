Suzano S.A. (SUZ) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) went up by 0.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.68. The company’s stock price has collected 5.72% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Suzano S.A. (NYSE :SUZ) Right Now?

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.91 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Suzano S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.93, which is $3.2 above the current price. SUZ currently public float of 1.34B and currently shorts hold a 0.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SUZ was 1.55M shares.

SUZ’s Market Performance

SUZ stocks went up by 5.72% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.74% and a quarterly performance of 7.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.97% for Suzano S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.67% for SUZ stocks with a simple moving average of -2.51% for the last 200 days.

SUZ Trading at 10.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares surge +20.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUZ rose by +5.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.10. In addition, Suzano S.A. saw -8.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SUZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.36 for the present operating margin

+47.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Suzano S.A. stands at +21.06.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.95.