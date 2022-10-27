Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX:SMTS) went down by -27.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.23. The company’s stock price has collected -25.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX :SMTS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Sierra Metals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.23. SMTS currently public float of 117.88M and currently shorts hold a 0.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SMTS was 277.51K shares.

SMTS’s Market Performance

SMTS stocks went down by -25.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -61.62% and a quarterly performance of -71.65%, while its annual performance rate touched -91.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 23.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.13% for Sierra Metals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -59.13% for SMTS stocks with a simple moving average of -79.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMTS

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to SMTS, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on January 16th of the previous year.

SMTS Trading at -62.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.74%, as shares sank -65.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -64.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMTS fell by -25.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4231. In addition, Sierra Metals Inc. saw -86.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SMTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.83 for the present operating margin

+29.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sierra Metals Inc. stands at -10.01.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.