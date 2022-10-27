Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Wabash National Corporation (WNC)

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) went up by 12.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.63. The company’s stock price has collected 16.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE :WNC) Right Now?

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 46.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WNC is at 1.53.

The average price from analysts is $20.60, which is $1.75 above the current price. WNC currently public float of 47.80M and currently shorts hold a 7.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WNC was 341.15K shares.

WNC’s Market Performance

WNC stocks went up by 16.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.69% and a quarterly performance of 9.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.24% for Wabash National Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.35% for WNC stocks with a simple moving average of 17.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WNC stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for WNC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WNC in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $25 based on the research report published on December 17th of the previous year 2021.

Vertical Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WNC reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for WNC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 26th, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to WNC, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on November 21st of the previous year.

WNC Trading at 14.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.69%, as shares surge +16.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WNC rose by +16.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.33. In addition, Wabash National Corporation saw -3.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WNC starting from Smith Dustin T, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $18.00 back on Oct 26. After this action, Smith Dustin T now owns 74,004 shares of Wabash National Corporation, valued at $540,060 using the latest closing price.

Yeagy Brent L, the President & CEO of Wabash National Corporation, sale 11,703 shares at $17.84 during a trade that took place back on Oct 26, which means that Yeagy Brent L is holding 435,121 shares at $208,817 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.34 for the present operating margin

+6.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wabash National Corporation stands at +0.06. Equity return is now at value 5.80, with 1.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.