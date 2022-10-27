Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD)

mCloud Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:MCLD) went up by 21.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.95. The company’s stock price has collected -2.80% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in mCloud Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ :MCLD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MCLD is at 1.15.

MCLD currently public float of 14.55M and currently shorts hold a 0.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MCLD was 70.90K shares.

MCLD’s Market Performance

MCLD stocks went down by -2.80% for the week, with a monthly drop of -46.17% and a quarterly performance of -67.40%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 20.14% for mCloud Technologies Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.17% for MCLD stocks with a simple moving average of -62.66% for the last 200 days.

MCLD Trading at -37.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.46%, as shares sank -29.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCLD rose by +26.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3041. In addition, mCloud Technologies Corp. saw -80.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MCLD

Equity return is now at value 906.10, with -61.50 for asset returns.