Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP)

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) went down by -5.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $249.53. The company’s stock price has collected -1.87% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/07/22 that Coupa Software’s Stock Is Up Despite European Headwinds

Is It Worth Investing in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ :COUP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for COUP is at 1.38.

COUP currently public float of 75.40M and currently shorts hold a 8.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COUP was 1.93M shares.

COUP’s Market Performance

COUP stocks went down by -1.87% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.36% and a quarterly performance of -21.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -78.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.65% for Coupa Software Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.43% for COUP stocks with a simple moving average of -38.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COUP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COUP stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for COUP by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for COUP in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $55 based on the research report published on October 20th of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COUP reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for COUP stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to COUP, setting the target price at $77 in the report published on September 01st of the current year.

COUP Trading at -15.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.86%, as shares sank -19.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COUP fell by -1.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.51. In addition, Coupa Software Incorporated saw -67.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COUP starting from Glenn Robert, who sale 290 shares at the price of $59.18 back on Oct 03. After this action, Glenn Robert now owns 10,429 shares of Coupa Software Incorporated, valued at $17,161 using the latest closing price.

Tiscornia Anthony D, the Chief Financial Officer of Coupa Software Incorporated, sale 3,835 shares at $62.85 during a trade that took place back on Sep 26, which means that Tiscornia Anthony D is holding 4,039 shares at $241,037 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COUP

Equity return is now at value -55.50, with -10.90 for asset returns.