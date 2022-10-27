Home  »  Hot Stocks   »  Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Companhia...

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) went down by -2.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.15. The company’s stock price has collected 6.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE :ELP) Right Now?

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 41.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ELP is at 0.58.

ELP currently public float of 277.13M and currently shorts hold a 1.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ELP was 470.74K shares.

ELP’s Market Performance

ELP stocks went up by 6.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.10% and a quarterly performance of 0.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.78% for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.03% for ELP stocks with a simple moving average of -2.09% for the last 200 days.

ELP Trading at 2.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, as shares surge +11.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELP rose by +6.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.22. In addition, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL saw 16.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ELP

Equity return is now at value 15.50, with 6.70 for asset returns.

