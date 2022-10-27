Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) went down by -1.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.53. The company’s stock price has collected 3.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE :PGRE) Right Now?

Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 665.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PGRE is at 1.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Paramount Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.40, which is $2.02 above the current price. PGRE currently public float of 191.40M and currently shorts hold a 3.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PGRE was 1.28M shares.

PGRE’s Market Performance

PGRE stocks went up by 3.91% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.92% and a quarterly performance of -14.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.07% for Paramount Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.22% for PGRE stocks with a simple moving average of -21.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGRE

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PGRE reach a price target of $10.50, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for PGRE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 20th, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to PGRE, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on September 08th of the previous year.

PGRE Trading at -1.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares surge +3.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGRE rose by +3.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.33. In addition, Paramount Group Inc. saw -20.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PGRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.35 for the present operating margin

+31.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paramount Group Inc. stands at -2.81. Equity return is now at value 0.10, with 0.00 for asset returns.