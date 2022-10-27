Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) went up by 3.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.96. The company’s stock price has collected 14.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ :OTMO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Otonomo Technologies Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.60, which is $1.4 above the current price. OTMO currently public float of 101.24M and currently shorts hold a 0.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OTMO was 701.31K shares.

OTMO’s Market Performance

OTMO stocks went up by 14.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.19% and a quarterly performance of -56.90%, while its annual performance rate touched -94.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.35% for Otonomo Technologies Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.07% for OTMO stocks with a simple moving average of -76.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OTMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OTMO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for OTMO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OTMO in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $1.50 based on the research report published on June 03rd of the current year 2022.

OTMO Trading at -18.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.96%, as shares sank -4.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTMO rose by +14.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2741. In addition, Otonomo Technologies Ltd. saw -92.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OTMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2088.91 for the present operating margin

-149.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Otonomo Technologies Ltd. stands at -1795.36. Equity return is now at value -6.10, with -5.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 24.20.