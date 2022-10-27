Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) went up by 2.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $299.20. The company’s stock price has collected 2.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/11/22 that Freight Rails and Workers Go Back to the Bargaining Table

Is It Worth Investing in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE :NSC) Right Now?

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.70 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NSC is at 1.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Norfolk Southern Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 16 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $241.56, which is $18.92 above the current price. NSC currently public float of 231.12M and currently shorts hold a 0.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NSC was 1.35M shares.

NSC’s Market Performance

NSC stocks went up by 2.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.87% and a quarterly performance of -9.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.71% for Norfolk Southern Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.27% for NSC stocks with a simple moving average of -10.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NSC stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for NSC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NSC in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $240 based on the research report published on October 07th of the current year 2022.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NSC reach a price target of $218, previously predicting the price at $275. The rating they have provided for NSC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 28th, 2022.

NSC Trading at -4.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.57%, as shares surge +2.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NSC rose by +2.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $215.36. In addition, Norfolk Southern Corporation saw -25.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NSC starting from Shaw Alan H., who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $241.28 back on Sep 01. After this action, Shaw Alan H. now owns 32,255 shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation, valued at $482,560 using the latest closing price.

Squires James A, the Director of Norfolk Southern Corporation, sale 105,420 shares at $248.81 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Squires James A is holding 42,728 shares at $26,229,076 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NSC

Equity return is now at value 22.40, with 7.80 for asset returns.