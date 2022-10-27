M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) Just Got Our Attention

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) went up by 0.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $193.42. The company’s stock price has collected 1.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/25/22 that M&T Bank Stock Looks Like a Buy

Is It Worth Investing in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE :MTB) Right Now?

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.19 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MTB is at 0.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for M&T Bank Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $199.31, which is $33.22 above the current price. MTB currently public float of 171.17M and currently shorts hold a 1.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MTB was 1.09M shares.

MTB’s Market Performance

MTB stocks went up by 1.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.94% and a quarterly performance of -5.11%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.11% for M&T Bank Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.11% for MTB stocks with a simple moving average of -5.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTB stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for MTB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MTB in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $200 based on the research report published on October 04th of the current year 2022.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTB reach a price target of $187. The rating they have provided for MTB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 28th, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to MTB, setting the target price at $200 in the report published on June 17th of the current year.

MTB Trading at -9.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares sank -7.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTB rose by +1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $176.93. In addition, M&T Bank Corporation saw 7.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTB starting from Warman D Scott N, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $188.55 back on Sep 09. After this action, Warman D Scott N now owns 8,349 shares of M&T Bank Corporation, valued at $377,100 using the latest closing price.

GEISEL GARY N, the Director of M&T Bank Corporation, sale 500 shares at $189.20 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that GEISEL GARY N is holding 2,490 shares at $94,601 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.50 for the present operating margin

The net margin for M&T Bank Corporation stands at +28.68. Equity return is now at value 9.40, with 1.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.