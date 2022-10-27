Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Uxin Limited (UXIN)

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) went up by 9.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.67. The company’s stock price has collected 9.09% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ :UXIN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for UXIN is at 0.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Uxin Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $41.36. UXIN currently public float of 157.45M and currently shorts hold a 3.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UXIN was 937.00K shares.

UXIN’s Market Performance

UXIN stocks went up by 9.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.49% and a quarterly performance of -32.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -79.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.81% for Uxin Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.79% for UXIN stocks with a simple moving average of -37.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UXIN

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UXIN reach a price target of $7.70. The rating they have provided for UXIN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 12th, 2019.

UXIN Trading at -21.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UXIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.58%, as shares sank -13.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UXIN rose by +9.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5282. In addition, Uxin Limited saw -69.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UXIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.29 for the present operating margin

+2.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Uxin Limited stands at -8.75. Equity return is now at value -4.30, with 6.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.