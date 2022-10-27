Local Bounti Corporation (LOCL): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE:LOCL) went up by 17.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.87. The company’s stock price has collected 27.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE :LOCL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Local Bounti Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.20, which is $6.98 above the current price. LOCL currently public float of 32.17M and currently shorts hold a 11.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LOCL was 214.96K shares.

LOCL’s Market Performance

LOCL stocks went up by 27.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 33.06% and a quarterly performance of -17.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.37% for Local Bounti Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.84% for LOCL stocks with a simple moving average of -32.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LOCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LOCL stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LOCL by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for LOCL in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $8.50 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LOCL reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for LOCL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 04th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to LOCL, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on December 22nd of the previous year.

LOCL Trading at 3.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.82%, as shares surge +12.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOCL rose by +27.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.85. In addition, Local Bounti Corporation saw -50.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LOCL starting from Schwab Charles R., who purchase 3,000,000 shares at the price of $2.50 back on Oct 21. After this action, Schwab Charles R. now owns 11,157,694 shares of Local Bounti Corporation, valued at $7,500,000 using the latest closing price.

Nelson Mark Joseph, the Director of Local Bounti Corporation, sale 9,696 shares at $2.76 during a trade that took place back on Oct 13, which means that Nelson Mark Joseph is holding 188,161 shares at $26,744 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LOCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7008.93 for the present operating margin

-21.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Local Bounti Corporation stands at -8792.01.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.87.