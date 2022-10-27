Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS)?

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) went down by -1.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.39. The company’s stock price has collected 0.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE :AXS) Right Now?

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.68 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AXS is at 0.73.

AXS currently public float of 76.94M and currently shorts hold a 1.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AXS was 469.24K shares.

AXS’s Market Performance

AXS stocks went up by 0.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.49% and a quarterly performance of 3.12%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.06% for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.81% for AXS stocks with a simple moving average of -6.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AXS by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for AXS in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $57 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXS reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for AXS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 19th, 2021.

AXS Trading at -1.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares surge +1.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXS rose by +0.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.66. In addition, AXIS Capital Holdings Limited saw -5.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AXS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.25 for the present operating margin

The net margin for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited stands at +11.86. Equity return is now at value 9.00, with 1.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.