Is HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (HTCR) a Keeper?

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) went up by 109.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.19. The company’s stock price has collected -7.62% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ :HTCR) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $7.85. HTCR currently public float of 4.23M and currently shorts hold a 0.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HTCR was 25.01K shares.

HTCR’s Market Performance

HTCR stocks went down by -7.62% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.52% and a quarterly performance of -68.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.41% for HeartCore Enterprises Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 95.04% for HTCR stocks with a simple moving average of -3.38% for the last 200 days.

HTCR Trading at 34.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.96%, as shares surge +56.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTCR rose by +101.92%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0748. In addition, HeartCore Enterprises Inc. saw -80.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HTCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.56 for the present operating margin

+46.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for HeartCore Enterprises Inc. stands at -3.12.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.