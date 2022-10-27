Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) went up by 2.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.90. The company’s stock price has collected 8.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE :WPM) Right Now?

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.83 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WPM is at 0.48.

WPM currently public float of 449.83M and currently shorts hold a 3.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WPM was 2.75M shares.

WPM’s Market Performance

WPM stocks went up by 8.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.50% and a quarterly performance of 1.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.59% for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.50% for WPM stocks with a simple moving average of -13.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WPM

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WPM reach a price target of $47. The rating they have provided for WPM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 24th, 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to WPM, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on March 08th of the previous year.

WPM Trading at 5.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WPM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares surge +7.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WPM rose by +8.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.47. In addition, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. saw -21.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WPM

Equity return is now at value 11.70, with 11.60 for asset returns.