Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT)

Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) went down by -3.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.30. The company’s stock price has collected -0.81% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :SINT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SINT is at 1.76.

SINT currently public float of 23.72M and currently shorts hold a 8.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SINT was 2.32M shares.

SINT’s Market Performance

SINT stocks went down by -0.81% for the week, with a monthly drop of -64.71% and a quarterly performance of -77.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -91.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 19.09% for Sintx Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -43.36% for SINT stocks with a simple moving average of -76.95% for the last 200 days.

SINT Trading at -68.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SINT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.76%, as shares sank -68.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -81.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SINT fell by -0.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1758. In addition, Sintx Technologies Inc. saw -82.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SINT

Equity return is now at value -58.60, with -44.80 for asset returns.