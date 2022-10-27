Here’s Our Rant About Genius Group Limited (GNS)

Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) went up by 8.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.75. The company’s stock price has collected -14.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions.
Is It Worth Investing in Genius Group Limited (AMEX :GNS) Right Now?
Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Genius Group Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”
Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now
While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.
Sign up here to get your free report now.
Sponsored
GNS currently public float of 10.49M and currently shorts hold a 0.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GNS was 201.50K shares.
GNS’s Market Performance
GNS stocks went down by -14.44% for the week, with a monthly drop of -30.00% and a quarterly performance of -61.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 35.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.70% for Genius Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.87% for GNS stocks with a simple moving average of -70.67% for the last 200 days.
GNS Trading at -42.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought GNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.81% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 15.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 35.45%, as shares sank -30.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -75.40% lower at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, GNS fell by -14.44%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8885. In addition, Genius Group Limited saw -94.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Stock Fundamentals for GNS
Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:
- -42.73 for the present operating margin
- +37.85 for the gross margin
The net margin for Genius Group Limited stands at -45.54.
The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.