Here’s How Your Trade TotalEnergies SE (TTE) Aggressively Right Now

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) went up by 1.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.15. The company’s stock price has collected 3.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE :TTE) Right Now?

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.83 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TTE is at 0.78.

TTE currently public float of 2.49B and currently shorts hold a 0.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TTE was 2.31M shares.

TTE’s Market Performance

TTE stocks went up by 3.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.13% and a quarterly performance of 9.80%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.21% for TotalEnergies SE. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.92% for TTE stocks with a simple moving average of 2.54% for the last 200 days.

TTE Trading at 6.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares surge +16.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTE rose by +3.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.66. In addition, TotalEnergies SE saw 8.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TTE

Equity return is now at value 18.20, with 6.70 for asset returns.