Here’s How Your Trade SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Aggressively Right Now

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) went up by 4.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $389.71. The company’s stock price has collected 13.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/03/22 that SolarEdge Stock Tumbles. Why Analysts Think the Pain Will Be Over Soon.

Is It Worth Investing in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :SEDG) Right Now?

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 88.02 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SEDG is at 1.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $341.00, which is $114.63 above the current price. SEDG currently public float of 54.99M and currently shorts hold a 3.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SEDG was 1.15M shares.

SEDG’s Market Performance

SEDG stocks went up by 13.15% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.58% and a quarterly performance of -33.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.51% for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.96% for SEDG stocks with a simple moving average of -18.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEDG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEDG stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SEDG by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SEDG in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $389 based on the research report published on August 05th of the current year 2022.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEDG reach a price target of $334. The rating they have provided for SEDG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 02nd, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to SEDG, setting the target price at $340 in the report published on May 02nd of the current year.

SEDG Trading at -13.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEDG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.46%, as shares sank -12.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEDG rose by +13.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $213.47. In addition, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. saw -19.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEDG starting from Adest Meir, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $307.75 back on Sep 19. After this action, Adest Meir now owns 162,248 shares of SolarEdge Technologies Inc., valued at $1,538,732 using the latest closing price.

Adest Meir, the Chief Product Officer of SolarEdge Technologies Inc., sale 2,278 shares at $306.56 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that Adest Meir is holding 167,248 shares at $698,344 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEDG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.48 for the present operating margin

+32.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. stands at +8.61. Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 4.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.26.