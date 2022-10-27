Here’s How Your Trade Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Aggressively Right Now

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) went up by 1.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.06. The company’s stock price has collected 1.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions.
Is It Worth Investing in Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ :CENN) Right Now?
Plus, the 36-month beta value for CENN is at 1.33.
CENN currently public float of 161.26M and currently shorts hold a 6.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CENN was 2.42M shares.
CENN’s Market Performance
CENN stocks went up by 1.02% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.88% and a quarterly performance of -32.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -88.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.86% for Cenntro Electric Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.61% for CENN stocks with a simple moving average of -37.31% for the last 200 days.
CENN Trading at -13.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought CENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.81% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 6.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.35%, as shares sank -6.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.94% lower at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, CENN rose by +1.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9808. In addition, Cenntro Electric Group Limited saw -81.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Stock Fundamentals for CENN
Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:
- -191.89 for the present operating margin
- +2.73 for the gross margin
The net margin for Cenntro Electric Group Limited stands at -191.47.
The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.65.