Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP) went up by 11.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.59. The company’s stock price has collected 14.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE :HP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HP is at 1.67.

HP currently public float of 101.83M and currently shorts hold a 4.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HP was 823.40K shares.

HP’s Market Performance

HP stocks went up by 14.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 35.41% and a quarterly performance of 10.94%, while its annual performance rate touched 46.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.03% for Helmerich & Payne Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.29% for HP stocks with a simple moving average of 18.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HP stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for HP by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HP in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $59 based on the research report published on October 07th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HP reach a price target of $55, previously predicting the price at $48. The rating they have provided for HP stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on September 26th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to HP, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on July 14th of the current year.

HP Trading at 15.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.75%, as shares surge +27.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HP rose by +14.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.46. In addition, Helmerich & Payne Inc. saw 107.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HP starting from Adams Raymond John III, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $47.50 back on Sep 14. After this action, Adams Raymond John III now owns 52,935 shares of Helmerich & Payne Inc., valued at $71,250 using the latest closing price.

Adams Raymond John III, the SVP SALES, MARKETING & DIGITAL of Helmerich & Payne Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $40.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 24, which means that Adams Raymond John III is holding 54,399 shares at $60,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.52 for the present operating margin

-12.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Helmerich & Payne Inc. stands at -27.80. The total capital return value is set at -8.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.26. Equity return is now at value -4.30, with -2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP), the company’s capital structure generated 35.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.04. Total debt to assets is 21.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.