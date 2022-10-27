Can Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) Remain Competitive?

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) went up by 0.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.93. The company’s stock price has collected -1.95% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE :NVG) Right Now?

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.80 x from its present earnings ratio.

NVG currently public float of 213.52M and currently shorts hold a 0.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NVG was 558.50K shares.

NVG’s Market Performance

NVG stocks went down by -1.95% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.62% and a quarterly performance of -19.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.65% for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.26% for NVG stocks with a simple moving average of -20.72% for the last 200 days.

NVG Trading at -12.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, as shares sank -8.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVG fell by -1.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.52. In addition, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund saw -38.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.