Can NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) Remain Competitive?

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) went up by 10.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.87. The company’s stock price has collected 12.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ :NXGN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NXGN is at 0.98.

NXGN currently public float of 55.51M and currently shorts hold a 2.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NXGN was 308.33K shares.

NXGN’s Market Performance

NXGN stocks went up by 12.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.86% and a quarterly performance of 22.72%, while its annual performance rate touched 38.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.25% for NextGen Healthcare Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.04% for NXGN stocks with a simple moving average of 12.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NXGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NXGN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for NXGN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NXGN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $20 based on the research report published on October 21st of the current year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NXGN reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for NXGN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on September 07th, 2022.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to NXGN, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on May 06th of the current year.

NXGN Trading at 18.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.40%, as shares surge +19.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXGN rose by +12.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.35. In addition, NextGen Healthcare Inc. saw 16.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NXGN starting from Waters Mitchell, who sale 3,889 shares at the price of $20.00 back on Oct 26. After this action, Waters Mitchell now owns 62,725 shares of NextGen Healthcare Inc., valued at $77,780 using the latest closing price.

Barbarosh Craig A., the Director of NextGen Healthcare Inc., sale 3,500 shares at $17.27 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Barbarosh Craig A. is holding 57,183 shares at $60,431 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NXGN

Equity return is now at value 0.00, with 0.00 for asset returns.