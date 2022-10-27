Can KLA Corporation (KLAC) Remain Competitive?

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) went up by 0.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $457.12. The company’s stock price has collected 12.66% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/17/22 that KLA Stock Is a Buy in the Chip-Equipment Dip, Analysts Say

Is It Worth Investing in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ :KLAC) Right Now?

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KLAC is at 1.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for KLA Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $353.97, which is $56.52 above the current price. KLAC currently public float of 141.38M and currently shorts hold a 2.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KLAC was 1.70M shares.

KLAC’s Market Performance

KLAC stocks went up by 12.66% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.64% and a quarterly performance of -17.18%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.69% for KLA Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.64% for KLAC stocks with a simple moving average of -11.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KLAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KLAC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for KLAC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KLAC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $430 based on the research report published on March 28th of the current year 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KLAC reach a price target of $480. The rating they have provided for KLAC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 26th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to KLAC, setting the target price at $425 in the report published on January 12th of the current year.

KLAC Trading at -5.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KLAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares sank -2.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KLAC rose by +12.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $295.17. In addition, KLA Corporation saw -28.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KLAC starting from Wilkinson Mary Beth, who sale 3,155 shares at the price of $320.34 back on Sep 22. After this action, Wilkinson Mary Beth now owns 12,228 shares of KLA Corporation, valued at $1,010,673 using the latest closing price.

Donzella Oreste, the Executive Vice President of KLA Corporation, sale 2,417 shares at $334.86 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Donzella Oreste is holding 35,103 shares at $809,357 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KLAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.65 for the present operating margin

+60.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for KLA Corporation stands at +36.10. Equity return is now at value 99.20, with 28.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.