Borr Drilling Limited (BORR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) went up by 7.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.96. The company’s stock price has collected 21.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE :BORR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Borr Drilling Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.51. BORR currently public float of 97.24M and currently shorts hold a 7.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BORR was 1.68M shares.

BORR’s Market Performance

BORR stocks went up by 21.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.30% and a quarterly performance of 29.91%, while its annual performance rate touched 89.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.87% for Borr Drilling Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.12% for BORR stocks with a simple moving average of 16.98% for the last 200 days.

BORR Trading at 14.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BORR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.31%, as shares surge +23.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BORR rose by +21.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +98.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.79. In addition, Borr Drilling Limited saw 115.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.