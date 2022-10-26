Why ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) went down by -46.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.89. The company’s stock price has collected -15.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :THMO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for THMO is at 2.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.00, which is $0.88 above the current price. THMO currently public float of 19.04M and currently shorts hold a 4.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of THMO was 1.56M shares.

THMO’s Market Performance

THMO stocks went down by -15.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.16% and a quarterly performance of 13.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -85.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.83% for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -53.63% for THMO stocks with a simple moving average of -73.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of THMO

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to THMO, setting the target price at $1 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

THMO Trading at -48.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.50%, as shares sank -41.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THMO fell by -55.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2545. In addition, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. saw -77.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for THMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-77.80 for the present operating margin

+32.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. stands at -122.43. Equity return is now at value -198.20, with -43.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.