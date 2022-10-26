Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) went up by 14.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.10. The company’s stock price has collected 31.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE :UP) Right Now?

UP currently public float of 218.53M and currently shorts hold a 2.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UP was 1.55M shares.

UP’s Market Performance

UP stocks went up by 31.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.31% and a quarterly performance of -26.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -77.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.48% for Wheels Up Experience Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.30% for UP stocks with a simple moving average of -38.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UP stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for UP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UP in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $5 based on the research report published on June 15th of the current year 2022.

Barrington Research gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to UP, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on November 16th of the previous year.

UP Trading at -1.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.15%, as shares surge +26.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UP rose by +31.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2275. In addition, Wheels Up Experience Inc. saw -65.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UP starting from Hegde Vinayak, who sale 21,561 shares at the price of $1.49 back on Sep 19. After this action, Hegde Vinayak now owns 2,074,977 shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc., valued at $32,173 using the latest closing price.

Adelman David J., the Director of Wheels Up Experience Inc., purchase 250,000 shares at $2.60 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Adelman David J. is holding 850,000 shares at $648,825 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UP

Equity return is now at value -45.80, with -16.80 for asset returns.