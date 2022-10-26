We Analyzed the Future Direction of Logitech International S.A. (LOGI), Here is What We Found

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) went up by 11.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $90.10. The company’s stock price has collected 12.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 13 hours ago that Logitech Misses Amid Economic Weakness

Is It Worth Investing in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ :LOGI) Right Now?

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.35 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LOGI is at 0.97.

LOGI currently public float of 162.43M and currently shorts hold a 5.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LOGI was 734.48K shares.

LOGI’s Market Performance

LOGI stocks went up by 12.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.64% and a quarterly performance of -7.12%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.05% for Logitech International S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.82% for LOGI stocks with a simple moving average of -18.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LOGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LOGI stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for LOGI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LOGI in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $55 based on the research report published on July 27th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to LOGI, setting the target price at $107 in the report published on March 24th of the current year.

LOGI Trading at 4.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares surge +10.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOGI rose by +12.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.53. In addition, Logitech International S.A. saw -38.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LOGI starting from AEBISCHER PATRICK, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $61.36 back on Jun 01. After this action, AEBISCHER PATRICK now owns 12,511 shares of Logitech International S.A., valued at $613,600 using the latest closing price.

Harnett Samantha, the General Counsel of Logitech International S.A., sale 1,320 shares at $74.24 during a trade that took place back on Mar 21, which means that Harnett Samantha is holding 18,709 shares at $97,997 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LOGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.09 for the present operating margin

+39.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Logitech International S.A. stands at +11.76. The total capital return value is set at 32.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.02. Equity return is now at value 23.80, with 14.10 for asset returns.

Based on Logitech International S.A. (LOGI), the company’s capital structure generated 1.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.72. Total debt to assets is 1.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.65 and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.