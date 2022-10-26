Wall Street Pummels First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) After Recent Earnings Report

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) went down by -8.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $92.70. The company’s stock price has collected -18.12% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ :FWBI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FWBI is at 1.95.

FWBI currently public float of 2.30M and currently shorts hold a 16.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FWBI was 863.63K shares.

FWBI’s Market Performance

FWBI stocks went down by -18.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.30% and a quarterly performance of -76.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -98.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 20.38% for First Wave BioPharma Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.31% for FWBI stocks with a simple moving average of -93.28% for the last 200 days.

FWBI Trading at -54.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FWBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.59%, as shares sank -28.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -77.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FWBI fell by -18.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4140. In addition, First Wave BioPharma Inc. saw -97.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FWBI

Equity return is now at value 597.30, with -617.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.