Wall Street Pummels Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) After Recent Earnings Report

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) went down by -9.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.90. The company’s stock price has collected -25.73% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ :BNTC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BNTC is at 1.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Benitec Biopharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00, which is $3.83 above the current price. BNTC currently public float of 23.59M and currently shorts hold a 0.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BNTC was 443.26K shares.

BNTC’s Market Performance

BNTC stocks went down by -25.73% for the week, with a monthly drop of -45.24% and a quarterly performance of -80.67%, while its annual performance rate touched -95.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.24% for Benitec Biopharma Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -40.59% for BNTC stocks with a simple moving average of -87.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BNTC

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BNTC reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for BNTC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 20th, 2020.

BNTC Trading at -64.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.12%, as shares sank -46.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -79.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNTC fell by -25.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2803. In addition, Benitec Biopharma Inc. saw -93.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BNTC starting from Oliveira Steven Michael, who purchase 10,553 shares at the price of $3.04 back on Dec 09. After this action, Oliveira Steven Michael now owns 1,000,000 shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc., valued at $32,126 using the latest closing price.

Oliveira Steven Michael, the 10% Owner of Benitec Biopharma Inc., purchase 37,947 shares at $3.18 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Oliveira Steven Michael is holding 989,447 shares at $120,687 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BNTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23044.07 for the present operating margin

-827.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Benitec Biopharma Inc. stands at -23528.81. The total capital return value is set at -88.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -91.15. Equity return is now at value -198.40, with -152.10 for asset returns.

Based on Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC), the company’s capital structure generated 1.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -23.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.05.