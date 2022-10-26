TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (RNAZ) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:RNAZ) went up by 20.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.46. The company’s stock price has collected -12.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ :RNAZ) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.00, which is $8.7 above the current price. RNAZ currently public float of 8.71M and currently shorts hold a 0.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RNAZ was 19.63K shares.

RNAZ’s Market Performance

RNAZ stocks went down by -12.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.86% and a quarterly performance of -27.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -60.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.46% for TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.69% for RNAZ stocks with a simple moving average of -29.34% for the last 200 days.

RNAZ Trading at 13.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNAZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.77%, as shares surge +21.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNAZ rose by +16.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1555. In addition, TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock saw -57.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RNAZ starting from Dudley Robert Michael, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.15 back on Sep 14. After this action, Dudley Robert Michael now owns 893,114 shares of TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock, valued at $23,000 using the latest closing price.

Fitzgerald Thomas A, the Chief Financial Officer of TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock, purchase 12,000 shares at $1.27 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Fitzgerald Thomas A is holding 139,377 shares at $15,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RNAZ

Equity return is now at value -72.70, with -65.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.97.