Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) Just Got Our Attention

Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) went down by -2.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $391.17. The company’s stock price has collected 0.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/16/22 that Still Time to Chip In on Synopsys

Is It Worth Investing in Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ :SNPS) Right Now?

Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 44.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SNPS is at 1.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Synopsys Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $416.63, which is $112.3 above the current price. SNPS currently public float of 152.02M and currently shorts hold a 1.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SNPS was 1.14M shares.

SNPS’s Market Performance

SNPS stocks went up by 0.84% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.84% and a quarterly performance of -16.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.52% for Synopsys Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.64% for SNPS stocks with a simple moving average of -6.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNPS stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for SNPS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SNPS in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $420 based on the research report published on September 29th of the current year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNPS reach a price target of $445. The rating they have provided for SNPS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 08th, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to SNPS, setting the target price at $440 in the report published on August 17th of the current year.

SNPS Trading at -8.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares sank -3.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNPS rose by +0.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $299.08. In addition, Synopsys Inc. saw -20.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNPS starting from VALLEE ROY, who sale 9,000 shares at the price of $359.26 back on Aug 23. After this action, VALLEE ROY now owns 1,802 shares of Synopsys Inc., valued at $3,233,356 using the latest closing price.

JOHNSON MERCEDES, the Director of Synopsys Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $360.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that JOHNSON MERCEDES is holding 5,346 shares at $720,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.94 for the present operating margin

+78.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Synopsys Inc. stands at +18.04. Equity return is now at value 18.90, with 11.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.