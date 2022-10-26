Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) went up by 1.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.74. The company’s stock price has collected 3.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE :SMFG) Right Now?

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.68 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SMFG is at 0.77.

SMFG currently public float of 6.38B and currently shorts hold a 0.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SMFG was 2.77M shares.

SMFG’s Market Performance

SMFG stocks went up by 3.11% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.59% and a quarterly performance of -7.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.10% for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.61% for SMFG stocks with a simple moving average of -10.72% for the last 200 days.

SMFG Trading at -4.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares sank -1.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMFG rose by +3.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.60. In addition, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. saw -16.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SMFG

Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 0.30 for asset returns.