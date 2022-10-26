Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE)

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) went up by 6.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.85. The company’s stock price has collected -7.63% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/17/22 that FDA Approves Bluebird’s Gene Therapy for Rare Blood Disease

Is It Worth Investing in bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ :BLUE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BLUE is at 0.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for bluebird bio Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.56, which is $1.61 above the current price. BLUE currently public float of 76.22M and currently shorts hold a 29.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BLUE was 7.84M shares.

BLUE’s Market Performance

BLUE stocks went down by -7.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.57% and a quarterly performance of 35.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -53.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.49% for bluebird bio Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.80% for BLUE stocks with a simple moving average of 13.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLUE

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLUE reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for BLUE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 02nd, 2022.

BLUE Trading at -3.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.16%, as shares surge +13.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLUE fell by -7.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.45. In addition, bluebird bio Inc. saw -38.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLUE starting from Cole Jason, who sale 14,194 shares at the price of $5.53 back on Aug 19. After this action, Cole Jason now owns 189,546 shares of bluebird bio Inc., valued at $78,473 using the latest closing price.

Cole Jason, the Chief Strategy & Financial Off of bluebird bio Inc., sale 7,448 shares at $4.39 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Cole Jason is holding 203,740 shares at $32,707 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLUE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15322.36 for the present operating margin

-1000.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for bluebird bio Inc. stands at -15364.23.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.