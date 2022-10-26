Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM)

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) went up by 0.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.59. The company’s stock price has collected 0.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/03/22 that 1Life and Amazon Get FTC Request for More Information on Merger

Is It Worth Investing in 1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ :ONEM) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $17.90, which is $0.63 above the current price. ONEM currently public float of 178.16M and currently shorts hold a 5.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ONEM was 4.22M shares.

ONEM’s Market Performance

ONEM stocks went up by 0.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.06% and a quarterly performance of 1.18%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.60% for 1Life Healthcare Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.08% for ONEM stocks with a simple moving average of 40.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONEM stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ONEM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ONEM in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $12 based on the research report published on July 12th of the current year 2022.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ONEM reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for ONEM stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on July 11th, 2022.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to ONEM, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on July 07th of the current year.

ONEM Trading at -0.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.30%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONEM rose by +0.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.09. In addition, 1Life Healthcare Inc. saw -2.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONEM starting from Diamond Andrew S, who sale 293,185 shares at the price of $17.08 back on Oct 24. After this action, Diamond Andrew S now owns 1,777 shares of 1Life Healthcare Inc., valued at $5,007,717 using the latest closing price.

Mango Lisa A, the General Counsel and Secretary of 1Life Healthcare Inc., sale 1,602 shares at $17.08 during a trade that took place back on Oct 21, which means that Mango Lisa A is holding 88,385 shares at $27,364 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONEM

Equity return is now at value -21.00, with -13.70 for asset returns.