Research Alliance Corp. II (RACB): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB) went up by 1.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.96. The company’s stock price has collected 0.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ :RACB) Right Now?

RACB currently public float of 14.95M and currently shorts hold a 0.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RACB was 184.46K shares.

RACB’s Market Performance

RACB stocks went up by 0.51% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.92% and a quarterly performance of 1.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.21% for Research Alliance Corp. II. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.70% for RACB stocks with a simple moving average of 0.78% for the last 200 days.

RACB Trading at 1.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RACB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.45% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.32%, as shares surge +1.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RACB rose by +1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.85. In addition, Research Alliance Corp. II saw 1.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RACB starting from Saba Capital Management, L.P., who sale 40,990 shares at the price of $9.80 back on Jun 28. After this action, Saba Capital Management, L.P. now owns 1,909,584 shares of Research Alliance Corp. II, valued at $401,702 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RACB

Equity return is now at value -0.40, with -0.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.04.