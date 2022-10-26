Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Denison Mines Corp. (DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) went up by 3.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.14. The company’s stock price has collected 0.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX :DNN) Right Now?

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DNN is at 1.86.

DNN currently public float of 810.72M and currently shorts hold a 4.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DNN was 6.46M shares.

DNN’s Market Performance

DNN stocks went up by 0.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.04% and a quarterly performance of 1.65%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.66% for Denison Mines Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.75% for DNN stocks with a simple moving average of -3.82% for the last 200 days.

DNN Trading at 0.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.83%, as shares surge +9.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNN rose by +0.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1910. In addition, Denison Mines Corp. saw -10.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DNN

Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 10.80 for asset returns.