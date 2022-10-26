Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) went up by 10.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.00. The company’s stock price has collected 15.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ :CRDO) Right Now?

CRDO currently public float of 104.07M and currently shorts hold a 10.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRDO was 1.73M shares.

CRDO’s Market Performance

CRDO stocks went up by 15.85% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.46% and a quarterly performance of -6.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.89% for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.74% for CRDO stocks with a simple moving average of 0.98% for the last 200 days.

CRDO Trading at 3.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRDO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.53%, as shares surge +11.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRDO rose by +15.85%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.25. In addition, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd saw 11.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRDO starting from TAN LIP BU, who sale 3,200 shares at the price of $11.12 back on Oct 14. After this action, TAN LIP BU now owns 1,474,202 shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, valued at $35,585 using the latest closing price.

TAN LIP BU, the Director of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, sale 41,166 shares at $11.14 during a trade that took place back on Oct 13, which means that TAN LIP BU is holding 1,476,302 shares at $458,544 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRDO

Equity return is now at value -4.20, with -3.00 for asset returns.