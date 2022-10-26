LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) went up by 14.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.18. The company’s stock price has collected 12.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ :LPSN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LPSN is at 1.32.

The average price from analysts is $14.70, which is $6.77 above the current price. LPSN currently public float of 69.86M and currently shorts hold a 9.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LPSN was 1.03M shares.

LPSN’s Market Performance

LPSN stocks went up by 12.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.32% and a quarterly performance of -27.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.37% for LivePerson Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.65% for LPSN stocks with a simple moving average of -45.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPSN stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for LPSN by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for LPSN in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $8 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the current year 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LPSN reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for LPSN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 13th, 2022.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Hold” to LPSN, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on August 09th of the current year.

LPSN Trading at -6.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.49%, as shares surge +7.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPSN rose by +12.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.34. In addition, LivePerson Inc. saw -72.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPSN starting from Osumi Norman M., who sale 475 shares at the price of $23.86 back on Apr 22. After this action, Osumi Norman M. now owns 8,235 shares of LivePerson Inc., valued at $11,334 using the latest closing price.

Greenberg Monica L., the EVP, Policy & General Counsel of LivePerson Inc., sale 986 shares at $25.97 during a trade that took place back on Apr 12, which means that Greenberg Monica L. is holding 34,232 shares at $25,606 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPSN

Equity return is now at value -97.90, with -19.40 for asset returns.