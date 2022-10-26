Lilium N.V. (LILM) Just Got Our Attention

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) went up by 9.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.95. The company’s stock price has collected -3.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/15/22 that Electric Plane Maker’s Stock Plummets After Short-Seller Report

Is It Worth Investing in Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ :LILM) Right Now?

LILM currently public float of 88.12M and currently shorts hold a 8.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LILM was 1.39M shares.

LILM’s Market Performance

LILM stocks went down by -3.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.75% and a quarterly performance of -38.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.97% for Lilium N.V. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.72% for LILM stocks with a simple moving average of -41.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LILM

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LILM reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for LILM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 28th, 2022.

LILM Trading at -12.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LILM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.85%, as shares sank -18.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LILM rose by +4.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8663. In addition, Lilium N.V. saw -75.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.