Is Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) a Keeper?

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) went down by -4.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.12. The company’s stock price has collected -3.97% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE :UGP) Right Now?

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.69 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UGP is at 1.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.25, which is $0.75 above the current price. UGP currently public float of 748.33M and currently shorts hold a 0.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UGP was 1.19M shares.

UGP’s Market Performance

UGP stocks went down by -3.97% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.68% and a quarterly performance of -2.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.78% for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.41% for UGP stocks with a simple moving average of -6.90% for the last 200 days.

UGP Trading at -5.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.94%, as shares surge +7.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UGP fell by -3.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.42. In addition, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. saw -5.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.20 for the present operating margin

+4.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. stands at +0.72. Equity return is now at value 16.50, with 4.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.01.