Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Valero Energy Corporation (VLO)?

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) went down by -1.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $146.80. The company’s stock price has collected 7.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/29/22 that Biden’s Move on Gas Prices May Hurt These Stocks

Is It Worth Investing in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE :VLO) Right Now?

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.27 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VLO is at 1.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Valero Energy Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $138.06, which is $9.5 above the current price. VLO currently public float of 391.98M and currently shorts hold a 2.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VLO was 4.01M shares.

VLO’s Market Performance

VLO stocks went up by 7.73% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.53% and a quarterly performance of 13.72%, while its annual performance rate touched 53.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.49% for Valero Energy Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.58% for VLO stocks with a simple moving average of 18.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VLO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for VLO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VLO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $147 based on the research report published on October 19th of the current year 2022.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VLO reach a price target of $155. The rating they have provided for VLO stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on June 14th, 2022.

VLO Trading at 11.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.58%, as shares surge +25.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLO rose by +7.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $117.00. In addition, Valero Energy Corporation saw 68.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VLO starting from Riggs R. Lane, who sale 17,767 shares at the price of $131.53 back on May 27. After this action, Riggs R. Lane now owns 254,905 shares of Valero Energy Corporation, valued at $2,336,933 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.00 for the present operating margin

+2.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Valero Energy Corporation stands at +0.81. Equity return is now at value 37.30, with 11.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.