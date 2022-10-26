Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB)?

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) went up by 0.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.09. The company’s stock price has collected 11.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ :SPCB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SPCB is at 0.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for SuperCom Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.00, which is $0.73 above the current price. SPCB currently public float of 28.67M and currently shorts hold a 2.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SPCB was 2.39M shares.

SPCB’s Market Performance

SPCB stocks went up by 11.26% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.07% and a quarterly performance of -11.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -72.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.66% for SuperCom Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.05% for SPCB stocks with a simple moving average of -34.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPCB

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPCB reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for SPCB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 04th, 2017.

Singular Research gave a rating of “Buy” to SPCB, setting the target price at $13.25 in the report published on March 31st of the previous year.

SPCB Trading at -14.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPCB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.76%, as shares sank -1.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPCB rose by +10.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2625. In addition, SuperCom Ltd. saw -52.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SPCB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.74 for the present operating margin

+50.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for SuperCom Ltd. stands at -82.64. Equity return is now at value -223.20, with -29.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.66.