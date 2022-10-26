Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)?

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) went up by 0.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.31. The company’s stock price has collected -6.95% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/25/22 that Philips Stock Sinks After Cut to Sales Guidance

Is It Worth Investing in Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE :PHG) Right Now?

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.64 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PHG is at 0.92.

The average price from analysts is $17.49, which is $17.51 above the current price. PHG currently public float of 873.34M and currently shorts hold a 0.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PHG was 2.69M shares.

PHG’s Market Performance

PHG stocks went down by -6.95% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.30% and a quarterly performance of -38.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -72.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.96% for Koninklijke Philips N.V. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.36% for PHG stocks with a simple moving average of -47.32% for the last 200 days.

PHG Trading at -20.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares sank -13.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHG fell by -6.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.39. In addition, Koninklijke Philips N.V. saw -64.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.