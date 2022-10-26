Is Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (ACII) a Keeper?

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) went up by 0.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.95. The company’s stock price has collected 0.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE :ACII) Right Now?

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.36 x from its present earnings ratio.

ACII currently public float of 34.50M and currently shorts hold a 0.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACII was 150.04K shares.

ACII’s Market Performance

ACII stocks went up by 0.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.02% and a quarterly performance of 1.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.17% for Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.11% for ACII stocks with a simple moving average of 1.99% for the last 200 days.

ACII Trading at 1.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.50% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.13%, as shares surge +1.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACII rose by +0.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.90. In addition, Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II saw 2.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ACII

Equity return is now at value 4.10, with 4.00 for asset returns.