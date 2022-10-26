Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Wingstop Inc. (WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) went up by 17.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $172.63. The company’s stock price has collected 8.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ :WING) Right Now?

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 100.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WING is at 1.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Wingstop Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

WING currently public float of 29.75M and currently shorts hold a 10.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WING was 796.69K shares.

WING’s Market Performance

WING stocks went up by 8.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.97% and a quarterly performance of 35.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.73% for Wingstop Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.46% for WING stocks with a simple moving average of 38.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WING

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WING stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for WING by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for WING in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $125 based on the research report published on October 20th of the current year 2022.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WING reach a price target of $148. The rating they have provided for WING stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to WING, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on July 29th of the current year.

WING Trading at 23.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WING to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.74%, as shares surge +22.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WING rose by +31.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $127.84. In addition, Wingstop Inc. saw -19.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WING starting from Peterson Stacy, who sale 208 shares at the price of $74.32 back on May 12. After this action, Peterson Stacy now owns 5,214 shares of Wingstop Inc., valued at $15,458 using the latest closing price.

Kaleida Alex, the SVP, Chief Financial Officer of Wingstop Inc., sale 66 shares at $136.24 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Kaleida Alex is holding 1,908 shares at $8,992 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WING

Equity return is now at value -11.00, with 11.40 for asset returns.